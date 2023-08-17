Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1433 per share by the bank on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $0.03 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 300.0%.

NASDAQ:GGAL traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 866,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,003. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 221.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 116,816 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 37.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

