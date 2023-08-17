GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 64.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSIT. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the second quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 75,282.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 29,360 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

