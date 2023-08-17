GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $9.80.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 64.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%.
About GSI Technology
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
