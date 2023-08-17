Guggenheim Reaffirms Sell Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Guggenheim reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.40.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.06. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,366,403.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $188,807.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at $477,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,366,403.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 633,713 shares of company stock valued at $112,350,424. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $2,677,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 11.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 68,091 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

