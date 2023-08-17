Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 78,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Gulf Island Fabrication

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 122.2% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ GIFI traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,124. The firm has a market cap of $55.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.