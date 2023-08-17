GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Insider Darryl McDonough Purchases 30,000 Shares

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Free Report) insider Darryl McDonough purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.08 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of A$62,490.00 ($40,577.92).

GWA Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.27.

GWA Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GWA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

GWA Group Company Profile

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and CLARK brands.

