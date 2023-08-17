Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 6.0 %

HNRG opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $351.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.79. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 30.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 136,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Featured Stories

