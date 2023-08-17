Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Announces Earnings Results

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($6.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $40.93 million for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.49%.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 17.9 %

HALL stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Saturday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $292,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

