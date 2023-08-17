Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $437,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,801.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 621,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,486. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

