Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HALO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 173,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,461.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.