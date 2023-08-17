Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

NYSE:HASI traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.20. 292,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 20.65 and a quick ratio of 20.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $42.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,377,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,439 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 956,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,888,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

