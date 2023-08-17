Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Hasbro has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $84.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

