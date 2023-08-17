Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 10,340,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 873% from the previous session’s volume of 1,062,497 shares.The stock last traded at $11.59 and had previously closed at $14.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,350,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,338,000 after acquiring an additional 557,341 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 239,242 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.