Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial raised Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $57.51 on Thursday. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.51. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $251.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Hawkins will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Hawkins in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hawkins by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

