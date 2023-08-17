Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Short Interest Update

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 19,470,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $167,332.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,689.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 35,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $513,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,896.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $167,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,143 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Hayward alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hayward by 56.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 918.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Hayward by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hayward

Hayward Stock Performance

Hayward stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.97. 161,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,613. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.69 million. Hayward had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.