HC Wainwright Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8 Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 121.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hut 8 Mining Trading Down 2.5 %

HUT stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 6.96. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

