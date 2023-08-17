HC Wainwright Cuts Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target to $1.00

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTZ. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Intrusion from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of INTZ stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 95,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,348. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.26. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Intrusion by 192.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intrusion by 2,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

