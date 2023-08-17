HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.10). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leap Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

LPTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Down 8.3 %

LPTX opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.46. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.01).

Institutional Trading of Leap Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1,226.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,425,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865,865 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $523,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 633,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

