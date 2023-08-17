HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 238.98% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Broadwind’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BWEN. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadwind

Broadwind Stock Up 2.6 %

Broadwind stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. 45,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,738. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.47 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadwind will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadwind by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadwind by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 44,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.