HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MLTX. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of MLTX traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.35. 112,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,413. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $63.40.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.63 per share, for a total transaction of $20,533,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,127,100 shares in the company, valued at $188,319,573. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,916,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

