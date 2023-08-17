HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SLN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,062. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $193.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 254.24% and a negative net margin of 185.71%. The business had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,815 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $136,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 55,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

