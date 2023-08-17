HC Wainwright Weighs in on Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Hut 8 Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

TSE HUT opened at C$3.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.07. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.08 and a 12-month high of C$5.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The company has a market cap of C$770.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.33.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

Further Reading

