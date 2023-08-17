HC Wainwright Weighs in on TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZFree Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.06). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransCode Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TransCode Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

TransCode Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

TransCode Therapeutics stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. TransCode Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransCode Therapeutics

In other TransCode Therapeutics news, CEO Robert Michael Dudley purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,434.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

