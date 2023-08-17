HC Wainwright Weighs in on TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.06). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransCode Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TransCode Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

TransCode Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

TransCode Therapeutics stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. TransCode Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insider Buying and Selling at TransCode Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TransCode Therapeutics news, CEO Robert Michael Dudley purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,434.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

