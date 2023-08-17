HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) PT Raised to $68.00 at Compass Point

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Compass Point from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HCI Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

HCI Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:HCI opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $497.96 million, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

In related news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 9,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $557,629.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,961.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,549,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $203,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

