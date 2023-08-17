HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 26,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
In related news, CFO Rebecca Byam bought 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 543,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,528.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 148,100 shares of company stock worth $260,617. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCW Biologics by 31.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 354,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HCW Biologics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HCW Biologics by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of HCW Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.
