HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HDB. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

