HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HSTM

HealthStream Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.05 million, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HealthStream by 25.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in HealthStream by 5.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.