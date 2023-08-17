Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HTLF. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

