Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0622 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $188.17 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0622 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00028755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00013309 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000692 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,983,824,902 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,983,824,901.897316 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06121266 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $240,890,886.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.