Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HFWA. Stephens upped their price objective on Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $618.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.90 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 829.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

