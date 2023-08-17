Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 208.64% from the company’s previous close.

HRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HRTX

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. 1,043,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,483. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $228.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,666.38% and a negative net margin of 115.80%. The business had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Adam Morgan acquired 2,486,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,406,839.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,986,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,839.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,665,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 576,692 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 407,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 171,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.