Heronetta Management L.P. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Heronetta Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises about 6.1% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.62. The company had a trading volume of 236,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.5996 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.