Heronetta Management L.P. Trims Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Heronetta Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 128,464 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for 8.4% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $11,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 49.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.00. 1,179,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.28%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

