Heronetta Management L.P. Trims Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Heronetta Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 88,500 shares during the period. Plains GP accounts for 1.9% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Heronetta Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Plains GP worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,874,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,462 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,211,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,150,000 after acquiring an additional 162,354 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,459,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,030,000 after acquiring an additional 519,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,722 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAGP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Plains GP Price Performance

PAGP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 1,007,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,992. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.64. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.92%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

