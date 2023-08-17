Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Issues Earnings Results

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $60.72 million for the quarter. Hesai Group updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Hesai Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ HSAI opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Hesai Group has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hesai Group by 92.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Hesai Group by 29.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

