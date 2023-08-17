Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HXL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $69.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $79.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Hexcel by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

