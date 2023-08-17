HI 24-Hour Volume Reaches $584,295.66 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $9.35 million and approximately $584,295.66 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00329702 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $504,064.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

