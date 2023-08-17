Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a payout ratio of 222.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

HIW stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

Several brokerages have commented on HIW. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $288,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

