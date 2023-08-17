Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) PT Raised to $11.00

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 174,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,200. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $380.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 268.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2,006.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 34,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

