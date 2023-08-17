Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $151,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HLT opened at $153.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.66. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.39 and a 52-week high of $157.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

