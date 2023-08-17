HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HireQuest Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ HQI traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 28,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,934. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $251.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.01.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

In other news, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,738.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQI. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HireQuest by 149,900.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in HireQuest during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in HireQuest by 6,108.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

