Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HLLY has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Holley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Holley from $6.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NYSE HLLY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Holley has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $724.81 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Holley had a net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Holley will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,173,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,795,469.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,367 shares of company stock valued at $22,282 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Holley during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 132.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holley during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Holley during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 33.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

