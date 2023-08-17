holoride (RIDE) Price Tops $0.0152 on Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $10.70 million and $190,614.00 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,685.89 or 0.06339717 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00040094 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00028275 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012775 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000351 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01607101 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $161,837.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

