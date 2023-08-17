Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Home Depot updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.52-$15.52 EPS.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $333.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.50. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $335.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Argus decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

