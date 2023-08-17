Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Announces Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.52-$15.52 EPS.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $333.03 on Thursday. Home Depot has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.70 and a 200-day moving average of $303.50. The company has a market cap of $334.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 33.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $1,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.59.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

