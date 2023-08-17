HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Update

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HTBI stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $23.08. 12,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $400.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $50.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert E. James bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,268.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

