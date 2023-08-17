Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Boosted by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 379,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,071 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $72,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 756.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 211,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,384,000 after buying an additional 186,627 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 403,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $186.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.50 and its 200-day moving average is $195.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

