Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.26. The company had a trading volume of 542,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,775. The company has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.52.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

