Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HBNC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $503.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.03 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 25.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,287,000 after buying an additional 1,177,772 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth $8,048,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $11,369,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $8,834,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 561,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 330,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

