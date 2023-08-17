HP (NYSE:HPQ) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.88.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,144,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,868. HP has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in HP by 1.0% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in HP by 3.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in HP by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in HP by 25.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

